Batwoman: “Grinning From Ear to Ear” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Grinning From Ear to Ear,” the March 8 episode of Batwoman. In the episode, Batwoman and Luke will track a villain who is targeting social media influencers — a story that is likely to put Mary (Nicole Kang) in the sights of the villain. It seems like Mary will be part of the Team Batwoman storyline on some level, too, as it says that she will “offer her expertise” to help. Everything else is vague enough to make it really hard to know exactly what’s up. Alice is still angry, thinking about her plans for “retribution,” which is not much of a surprise considering that in the latest episode, Kate essentially gave her up to die.

That, of course, is essentially why she hated Jacob so much — and now a lot of that anger will be directed at Kate. And it was all for nothing because the alternate-Earth Beth who Kate was ready to sacrifice Alice to save was murdered anyway — ironically by somebody aiming for Alice.

” I played to the reality of not seeing my sister in so many years, and really being someone I look up to and who I think is cool,” Kang explained to ComicBook.com recently, of her approach to the character. “Which, I think Ruby is cool. I handle one moment at a time in Mary’s life, so far it successfully helps reveal more and more parts of an already full person as opposed to trying to guess and play a story that these characters, if well-played, don’t even know that they’re in. The Joker doesn’t know he’s The Joker. We’re always interested in the how, how he got there, or why he is the way he is. So I think we’re in Mary’s why, how, how is she becoming the person she is?”

AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the trail of a villain targeting social media mavens. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary (Nicole Kang) offers her expertise to assist Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Batwoman airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, before episodes of Supergirl on The CW. “Grinning From Ear to Ear” will debut on March 8.