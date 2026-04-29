KPop Demon Hunters’ New Short Highlights a Major Challenge for the Upcoming Sequel

After the record-breaking success of KPop Demon Hunters, it’s no surprise that its upcoming sequel is highly anticipated, or that Netflix is capitalizing on its popularity with collaborations and shorts in the meantime. Although KPop Demon Hunters 2 will take a few years to come to fruition, the streamer is keeping the excitement surrounding the franchise alive. Its recent collaboration with McDonalds is one example, producing themed meals and collectibles — and leading to a number of shorts.

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These clips promote the McDonalds offerings while featuring fan-favorite characters from the hit film, including Derpy and the Saja Boys. And the most recent KPop Demon Hunters short takes fans back to the major conflict of the Netflix movie. In doing so, it highlights a challenge that the looming sequel must overcome. Fortunately, the creators have time to address it, and there are a few different routes they can take.

KPop Demon Hunters’ New Short Focuses on HUNTR/X vs. Saja Boys

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The latest (and best) KPop Demon Hunters McDonalds short, “Battle for the Fans Finale,” settles the competition from the previous video, “Battle for the Fans.” It sees the stars behind Saja Boys and HUNTR/X performing songs from the film — “Soda Pop” and “How It’s Done,” respectively — before declaring HUNTR/X the winner. It’s a fun way to play up the ongoing rivalry between the two bands, which is at the heart of the story. And it makes sense as a way of engaging people while promoting McDonalds’ themed meal. Yet the continued focus on HUNTR/X vs. Saja Boys does bring up a pressing question about KPop Demon Hunters 2: where exactly does it go from here?

The New Short Raises Important Questions About KPop Demon Hunters 2’s Story

Although KPop Demon Hunters‘ new short is entertaining in its competitive spirit, it raises a concern about the upcoming sequel and its story. In order for KPop Demon Hunters 2 to be successful, it will need to strike a careful balance. It must recapture the magic that makes the original so great, but it also must do something different plotwise. The sequel needs to set itself apart from the original if it hopes to successfully expand on its world and characters — and especially if it hopes to transform this story into a larger franchise. Rehashing the rivalry between HUNTR/X and Saja Boys risks feeling repetitive, and it doesn’t make a ton of sense given where the first film leaves off.

Of course, there’s no denying that rivalry is a major appeal of the first movie, so KPop Demon Hunters 2 can’t exactly cut the boy band and do a total shift, either. This leaves viewers to wonder how Saja Boys will fit into the upcoming sequel, what the story will be, and how the follow-up can top the first film’s conflict without copying it. It’s a challenge for the creators, but there are ways the sequel can move on from this particular clash without abandoning some of its best characters.

How KPop Demon Hunters 2 Can Move on From the Saja Boys & HUNTR/X Rivalry (Or Use It to Its Advantage)

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The end of KPop Demon Hunters sees Jinu turning on Gwi-Ma and sacrificing himself, giving him a redemption of sorts. Part of his soul is transferred to Rumi, but it’s unclear what happens to the remaining Saja Boys, as they vanish when Gwi-Ma is defeated. This makes sense, considering they’re only on Earth as pop stars to do his bidding. Yet the film doesn’t explicitly tell us they’re dead, and fans are hoping that even Jinu will somehow return for KPop Demon Hunters 2. The first film makes it clear there’s more to these characters than their demonic nature, so it’s possible the sequel can work in a redemption arc for them. It’s one way to keep them around without having their entire story revolve around overshadowing HUNTR/X.

There’s still the question of what would bring them back and how. The lore in KPop Demon Hunters is ripe for expansion, so there’s likely a magical out the writers can take — and a new villain or conflict that can sweep them back into the fold. The greater question is how the sequel will juggle this with its musical roots. Keeping the K-pop scene at the heart of the franchise is also important, but giving HUNTR/X another rivalry will likely feel lackluster by comparison. The creators will need to find a new threat to plague the band and their music — one that, hopefully, also drags their original rivals back into the picture.

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