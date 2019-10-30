Batwoman Has Officially Caught up to Elseworlds

When Batwoman made her Arrowverse debut last fall in the “Elseworlds” crossover event, fans of The CW‘s shared universe of DC-inspired characters met Gotham’s latest protector already in full vigilante glory. She had a name, a suit, and a bit of a reputation having already been on the streets for a bit taking up the cause Batman left when he disappeared. When the Batwoman series debuted, however, fans were taken back in time a bit, first meeting Kate Kane and then watching her begin the process of becoming the hero Gotham needs. Now, though, Kate’s origin story has finally caught up to the Batwoman fans first met. According to series showrunner Caroline Dries, the timeline has now met up with “Elseworlds”.

On Sunday, Dries shared on Twitter that Episode 104 — “Who Are You”, which aired Sunday night — officially brought Batwoman up to the timeline when “Elseworlds” took place. Now, Batwoman is an established hero with connections to Green Arrow in Star City and The Flash in Central City.

After 104 we are officially caught up to Elseworlds! #batwoman — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) October 28, 2019

With Batwoman narratively caught up to the last crossover, the only thing now is for the show to get caught up to the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and there’s still a good bit of time for that to happen. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will kick off on Sunday, December with Supergirl, followed by a Monday episode of Batwoman. That time will also allow Batwoman to get a bit deeper into the character’s story and the unconventional approach of going backwards to tell the story of how Kate becomes the hero on the series is one that executive producer Sarah Shechter found to be really fun and something that they wish they could have done for every show.

“It’s actually really fun,” she said earlier this year. “I kind of wish we could do it on every show because you get to kind of just be with the character and not have to have all of the explanation and introduce the world and you really just get, sort of, a flavor of who they are. Then you can kind of go back in and fill it. I wish we could just honestly, it’s a great way to do it because it’s less pressure than ‘Here’s the world. Here’s all the people. We are going to tell you everything you need to know in 42 minutes and go.’”

“So it was actually a great advantage to be able to do that, I think, in this show because then it also meant, when we did the pilot, we could really because I think this cast is incredible and it was fun to be able to spend time with everyone,” Schechter continued. “And I think, if we hadn’t known Kate a little bit, it would be harder to have the bandwidth to do that.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.