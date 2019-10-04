Batwoman is Going “Down Down Down” In a New Episode Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for the third episode of Batwoman, which will air on October 20. In the episode, among other things, Kate has to finally make the decision to take the whole “Avenger of the Night” thing full-time, presumably setting the stage for adding a wig to her costume to let the world know that it isn’t Batman who’s back, but another hero altogether. The episode also features the first appearance of Garbriel Mann as Tommy Elliot, Bruce’s old friend who is best known to fans as the villain Hush. Bruce will loom large over the episode, as the Batwoman side of the mission will apparently center on a weapon stolen from his arsenal.

The episode also seems to be setting up the long-term conflict that is likely to happen between Kate and her father, Jacob, who runs the quasi-military “crows” that protect Gotham.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s very complex, and there’s a big surprise I think for the audience for sure that comes along at some point during the season,” actor Dougray Scott, who plays Jacob, told ComicBook.com. “It’s not a traditional father/daughter relationship, but it is traditional in the sense that he’s very protective and he loves his daughter, but they have quite a feisty relationship.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

GOODBYE TO THE BAT – As the city waits impatiently for another visit from who they think is Batman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to taunt Kate (Ruby Rose) with a secret but also sets her sights on Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis). Kate is visited by Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann), a childhood friend of her cousin who has finally realized his lifelong dream of being wealthier than Bruce Wayne and throws a party so all of Gotham can celebrate his success. Mary (Nicole Kang) gets an unexpected new bestie when Sophie (Meagan Tandy) is assigned to protect her. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Kate work together to uncover who may have taken a valuable weapon from Batman’s arsenal. And as Batwoman faces a new enemy, Kate realizes she must either walk away from her new role or fully embrace the mantle as Gotham’s new hope. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Down Down Down” will debut on October 20. Every episode of Batwoman will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.