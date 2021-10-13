Batwoman: “Loose Tooth” Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Loose Tooth”, the second episode of Batwoman‘s second season. The episode is expected to introduce a new incarnation of fan-favorite Batman baddie Killer Croc, after a new character gets exposed to his tooth. The tooth was among the Batman villain trophies that were unleashed on Gotham in the Season 2 finale, and while these photos don’t show an official look at what the new Croc will look like, they do show both Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) investigating for them in Gotham sewers.

“So freaking epic,” Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Loose Tooth” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos of the episode.

“A BITING CHANCE – When a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test. But Alice isn’t the only unwanted intrusion into Ryan’s life when Jada Jet (Robin Givens) shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the company’s new CEO. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) relationship is strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself becoming part of Ryan’s inner circle. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Loose Tooth” will air on October 20th.

Ryan

Ryan

Alice

Batwoman

Alice and Batwoman