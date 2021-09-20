Did Batwoman Just Confirm Killer Croc For Season 3?

The full trailer for Season 3 of Batwoman arrived on Monday, showcasing the latest chapter in the story of the hit The CW series. After the shocking reveal of the Season 2 finale — that artifacts tied to an array of Batman villains had now been unleashed on the shores of Gotham — viewers have been eager to see which characters could be adapted into the series. We already know that the season will feature Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan), and the trailer showcased a version of The Mad Hatter — but there’s a chance that another villain is also confirmed from the new trailer. Around forty-five seconds into the trailer, Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) can be shown leaping onto the shoulders of a massive beast. While the footage is very brief and hard to make heads or tails of, a brightened look at the scene appears to show that the beast is none other than Killer Croc.

Created by Gerry Conway, Don Newton, and Gene Colan, Killer Croc first made his full debut in 1983’s Detective Comics #524. A man named Waylon Jones who suffered from a skin condition that made him look like a crocodile, Killer Croc became a formidable player in the DC universe, and would go on to join the Suicide Squad, and later become a bit of an antihero in Gotham City. The character first made his live-action debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad, in which he was portrayed by Adewale Akkinuoye-Agbaje.

Batwoman has been laying the groundwork for Killer Croc’s debut since the first season, name-dropping the character in the series’ sixth ever episode. His large tooth was then shown among the Batman villain trophies towards the end of Season 2. While it has yet to be confirmed that Killer Croc will appear in Season 3 of Batwoman, the groundwork is definitely there — either for Waylon Jones’ history in the Arrowverse to be explored, or for an entirely new character to somehow get his unique powers.

“So freaking epic,” Leslie said of the villain storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

Do you want Killer Croc to appear in Batwoman Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.