Batwoman: “Meet Your Maker” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Meet Your Maker”, the ninth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode will see the arrival of the Arrowverse’s original Poison Ivy, Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan). Finding the Pamela is key for Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) as Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) is now operating with Ivy’s powers as Poison Mary. The character has been referenced several times this season, but now we will finally get to see her fully in action.

“I wanted long hair, long nails, long lashes just like she’s growing – she is a plant,” Regan revealed to TVLine.

“I based everything on [the] idea that plants are better than people, and that was it,” Regan added. “I was really drawn to her mission. I was drawn to this metamorphosis that she’s gone through – her extreme commitment to that mission, how radicalized she is, how passionate she is.”

You can check out the synopsis below and read on for the photos.

“NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. Guest starring David Ramsey. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Meet Your Maker” is set to debut on January 19th.

