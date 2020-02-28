Batwoman: “Off With Her Head” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Off With Her Head,” the March 15 episode of Batwoman. In the episode, fans will get more of Alice’s past, while Jacob tries his best to find her. Meanwhile, it continues to sound more and more like Mary is going to be a permanent part of Team Batwoman after she and Luke get together to track Beth’s killer. “Off With Her Head” is the latest episode to draw its title from a quote from Alice in Wonderland, a theme that has pervaded much of the season sinec Alice has used it as a motif for her crimes.

Recent episodes featured an alternate-Earth doppelganger of Alice/Beth, who survived the Crisis on Infinite Earths somehow but was almost immediately murdered by someone who mistook her for Alice. Meanwhile, the fact that Team Batwoman seemingly liked Beth better than Alice has thrown more gasoline on the fire of Alice’s hate for her family.

In fact, it’s probably best that Mary is close at hand, since Alice has already murdered Mary’s mother and targeted the whole Kane family for nonstop harassment.

“I played to the reality of not seeing my sister in so many years, and really being someone I look up to and who I think is cool,” Kang explained to ComicBook.com recently, of her approach to the character. “Which, I think Ruby is cool. I handle one moment at a time in Mary’s life, so far it successfully helps reveal more and more parts of an already full person as opposed to trying to guess and play a story that these characters, if well-played, don’t even know that they’re in. The Joker doesn’t know he’s The Joker. We’re always interested in the how, how he got there, or why he is the way he is. So I think we’re in Mary’s why, how, how is she becoming the person she is?”

You can check the synopsis out below.

“Off With Her Head” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Supergirl on The CW. “Off With Her Head” will debut on March 15.