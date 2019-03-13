Greg Berlanti Teases ‘Batwoman’ Timeline

It looks like The CW’s Batwoman could be taking its narrative into some unexpected places.

Executive producer Greg Berlanti recently spoke to Deadline about the upcoming pilot, which will star Ruby Rose as the fan-favorite caped crusader. While Batwoman made her television debut as a fully-formed hero in last December’s “Elseworlds” crossover, Berlanti hinted that the pilot will cover a story that takes place before that.

“[The] origin story that we set up predates the crossover;” Berlanti revealed. “It’s a story prior to the crossover.”

While it’s unclear exactly how much of the pilot will be pre-“Elseworlds”, the notion that Kate Kane’s origin story will be shown onscreen is certainly interesting. The New 52-era reboot of Kate Kane famously made her openly lesbian, with her getting kicked out of West Point for having a relationship with another woman. Returning to Gotham, Kate has a chance encounter with Batman, with motivates her into becoming her own superhero.

Fans will surely be eager to see how Batwoman’s origins get adapted onto television, and how that version of Kate Kane differs from what we already saw on “Elseworlds”.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said in an interview last year. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose continued. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The cast of Batwoman also includes Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Rachel Skarsten as Red Alice.

What do you think of the Batwoman pilot being set before "Elseworlds"?