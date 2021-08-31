Batwoman Fans Are Loving Bridget Regan's Poison Ivy Casting
The Season 3 premiere of Batwoman is fast approaching, and fans of the hit The CW series got their biggest update yet on Monday, with confirmation that Bridget Regan has been cast as Poison Ivy. Ivy was first mentioned by name on Batwoman midway through Season 2, and was then referenced in a pretty major way in the Season 2 finale, when various tools and weapons from Batman villains were released into the wild, including Ivy's vines, which began to grow onto the shore. Fans have been curious to see if and how Ivy would factor into the latest batch of episodes, and with the Jane the Virgin and Agent Carter star brought on board, now we have a bit of a hint of what that will entail.
Regan's Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.
Given Regan's appearances in other beloved shows — and the fact that she's been a popular "fancast" as Poison Ivy for years — it was safe to say that the news of her casting would go over well. In the time since the casting was announced, Twitter has been flooded with reactions and responses... and here are just a few of them.
prevnext
I cannot wait to watch @BridgetRegan absolutely crush it at both playing Poison Ivy and flirting with every woman on #Batwoman. My body is READY— Nic (@CloneNic) August 30, 2021
prevnext
YASSSS MY GURL POISON IVY 🍃🍃☠️is finally getting spotlight she deserve!!! #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/nWvaJjYymT— Janelle (@JanelleKendraa) August 30, 2021
prevnext
I will not survive Bridget as Poison Ivy and I'm ok with that 😃 #batwoman— Jordan ♀ (@wolfpants_) August 30, 2021
prevnext
A gif to describe the casting of Poison Ivy for #batwoman pic.twitter.com/ovC3jboJmM— ClosedEyes (@Closed_Eyes_11) August 30, 2021
prevnext
I’m literally so excited to see Bridget Regan playing Poison Ivy!! SHE’S GONNA BE SO PERFECT JTJVTHVF #Batwoman— Giada (Jade) ミ☆ (@selndtroislaugh) August 30, 2021
prevnext
I just found out @BridgetRegan is gonna be Poison Ivy on #Batwoman and I can't believe the fancast I've been hoping for for years has finally come true 😭😭 This makes me so excited! You're gonna crush it, Bridget! pic.twitter.com/UhOhlLgwVu— Tilly (TiredDad Cosplay) (@TildeProduction) August 30, 2021
prevnext
She’s literally Poison Ivy! #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/TGnOz4ykqT— Avr (tss & stargirl era) (@avazross) August 30, 2021
prevnext
Does that also mean potential Alice and Ivy scenes? Cos that could be SO MUCH FUN #batwoman— Jordan ♀ (@wolfpants_) August 30, 2021
prevnext
i can't believe they actually did it bridget regan as poison ivy oh my god that one gifset i always reblog is coming true i canNOT WAIT #batwoman— Fiona (@figPYBFO) August 30, 2021
prev
#Batwoman casting department be like pic.twitter.com/qfNVjfArga— Sarah L (@SL_D3sign) August 30, 2021