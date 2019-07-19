Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Pulls Out of Comic-Con, Says She’s Devastated

The stars of the Arrowverse are currently gathering in San Diego for the 50th Comic-Con celebration, bringing panels, interviews, and autograph signings to fans from around the globe, just as they do every year. However, this time around, the franchise will be without one of its newest, brightest stars. Unfortunately, Batwoman star Ruby Rose had to pull out of the convention at the last minute in order to finish work on an episode of the new series.

Rose broke the news on a video she posted to Instagram Thursday night. She took time in the video to apologize for missing the scheduled event and promise fans that she would find a way to make it up to them.

“I come with bad news, sad news. I unfortunately will not be able to make it to Comic-Con this year, and it is devastating,” Rose said in the video. “I have wanted to go to Comic-Con for a million years and never did I think that I would be invited as a guest and speaking on two incredible panels, let alone have my face plastered everywhere – Hotel keys, the side of a hotel, in an elevator, my face is literally everywhere, but I’m not gonna be there which stinks a lot. Just know that we tried everything that we could humanly to be there. It wasn’t until really now that we realized there wasn’t any other way to finish this ambitious episode we’re doing and create this amazing show that really is special. And we want you to love it and be proud of it and be entertained and to laugh and to cry and to be empowered. And that means that in this particular instance, I gotta work and bring Kate Kane/Batwoman to the screen and not Ruby to a panel.”

“I love you guys,” she added at the end. “I’ll make it up to you and I’m very appreciative of all the support so far. Thank you so much.”

The Batwoman panel is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 10:30 AM PT, though there hasn’t been any word yet as to whether or not the producers or other stars from the series will be able to make it.

The first season of Batwoman begins this fall on The CW.