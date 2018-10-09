DC Fans React to First Look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman

The CW released the first official look at Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman today and DC fans have taken to the internet to share their reaction to the hero set to make her Arrowverse debut this December.

Batwoman will appear in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, featuring Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. The crossover will see the heroes of those shows heading to Gotham City to team up with Batwoman after a bit of mad science at Arkham Asylum gets the attention of heroes from all over the multiverse.

In addition to the introduction of Batwoman, this year’s crossover will be different from previous years in that other current Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, will sit things out. However, as a Batwoman pilot featuring Rose in the titular role is currently in development, “Elseworlds” may well serve as a preview of what’s to come.

In comics, Batwoman first appeared in the Silver Age, but the current version was introduced during 2006’s 52 and is Jewish, lesbian, and former military with a complex relationship with both her occasionally evil father and the other major Bat-hero in Gotham — Batman.

As for this first look at Rose as Batwoman, production on the crossover begins today so this gives fans an official look as opposed to those taken by set spies who often try to get sneak peeks. And, as you might guess, the image has gotten a lot of reactions with many fans loving Rose’s look while others are a little less excited.

Want to see how fans are reacting to this first look at Batwoman? Read on for more!

The Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.

So Much Yes

DC Writers Know Best

Straight Outta the Comics

Ruby Rose’s #Batwoman steps right out of the comic book. pic.twitter.com/ZS29thrPwE — In The Mouth Of Dorkness (@ITMODcast) October 9, 2018

#Batwoman looks great! Very comic-accurate! See her on the CW this December. pic.twitter.com/TS1jqtELAC — ID: kaichen04 (Derek) (@kaichen04) October 9, 2018

Holy !! ?? #Batwoman

The suit looks awesome and comic book accurate !! ? pic.twitter.com/n7tlC75lwK — Brody | #JusticeForMonEl | IDM ◼❤ (@valor_of_brody) October 9, 2018

Surprised?

Can’t Control the Excitement

Now that I see her I have all these excitment I can’t control #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/ywcL68EWF1 — Rashmi Yadav (@oneshot_____) October 9, 2018

I’m Lovin’ It

I’m so lovin Batwoman’s Uniform. pic.twitter.com/xKfGYhSZRb — Anna Gene Ommen (#WonderWoman) (@AnnaOmmen) October 9, 2018

Couldn’t Be Better

OMFG!! I just died and this is heaven. It couldn’t look more perfect. #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/sqZXALbmaE — Ladies of Comics (@ladiesofcomics) October 9, 2018

Yes, This Is the Real Deal

Here. For. This.

Totally here for Ruby Rose as #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/EPiKEdUHNb — Darren Scott (@darren_scott) October 9, 2018

Nailed It