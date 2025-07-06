One of the Best Games of All Time Free With PS Plus, But It May Not Be for Much Longer

One of the best games of all time is currently free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but this may change soon. One of the most common PlayStation Plus contracts is a 12-month contract. In other words, when a game is added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, it quite often leaves PlayStation Plus 12 months later. And the game in question was added back in August of 2024, which means it may be leaving August 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question is 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD Projekt Red, and the latter is notable because as Reddit user “Kayrakaanonline” points out, CD Projekt Red has been very gun shy with putting its games on PS Plus. To this end, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been out for a decade and it was only added to PS Plus for the first time last year. To this end, it is reasonable to assume it signed a 12-month deal and nothing more.

For those that don’t recognize the name Kayrakaanonline, he has made a name for himself in PlayStation circles for accurately predicting when games are going to be removed from PS Plus. And the user thinks The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium next month.

Of course, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt, but it is speculation based in industry knowledge, history, and context. That said, if The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is leaving the middle and most expensive tiers of PS Plus next month then subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro will want to get busy because it takes a long time to beat. Just to mainline the game takes 50 hours, but if you add side content the game becomes over 100 hours long.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor CD Projekt Red have commented on this speculation, and considering neither ever comment on speculation we do not suspect this will change. If either do though, we will update the story accordingly.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.