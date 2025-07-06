Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (July 7th)

Netflix had a huge week last week, adding multiple popular shows and movies at the start of the month, as well as surprising subscribers with a big wave of comedy hits as a part of its Summer of Comedy Cinema event. Things are going to be a little slower in the coming week, but it will still be a pretty packed period of time for Netflix. The streaming service has additions planned for four of the next five days, including the arrival of the best action movie of the 2010s and three seasons of a hit Amazon series.

Wednesday will see Mad Max: Fury Road joining the Netflix lineup, giving the streaming service an enormous boost to its action lineup. Unfortunately, the prequel movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be leaving Netflix just a week after Fury Road arrives.

On Thursday, Netflix will be adding all three seasons of Sneaky Pete, which is a bit surprising when you consider the show was one of the very first original dramas from streaming rival Prime Video.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below.

Tuesday, July 8th

A Star Is Born (2018)

Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2

Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ready to step into the dating world, lifelong singles get expert help for style, health and confidence. Will they manage hiccups on their way to love?

Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sharp jokes meet savage roasts as Nate Jackson blends his infamous crowd work with takes on topics from judgment-free gyms to catfishing.

Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

From stunning wins to crushing losses, the hit series returns to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff on and off the field during the 2024-25 NFL season.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A night of drunken chaos rocks a quiet Dutch town in this shocking documentary about a teen’s birthday invite that accidentally went viral on Facebook.

Wednesday, July 9th

Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES

Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection and chemistry. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, emotional stakes, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A top Mexican police unit hunts U.S. fugitives fleeing across the border, grappling with lies and crime in this gripping series based on true events.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he’s actually her father.

Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

In a fight for survival against a horrifying army of zombies, a former Muay Thai fighter must use skill, speed and grit to save his wife — and his life.

Thursday, July 10th

7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Forget the Seven Dwarfs — here come the 7 Bears! This lovable pack of furballs is putting a fuzzy twist on the classic fairy tales you thought you knew.

Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbors to get out alive.

Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Set in an alternate steampunk past, an Austrian fugitive prince and a Scottish airman in disguise embark on an unexpected quest to prevent a world war.

Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Two Israeli actors embark on an unforgettable road trip across Central Asia to learn more about themselves and the people they encounter along the way.

Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3

Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Friday, July 11th

Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Shrirenu lives by tradition. Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, sweet but shadowed by patriarchy.

Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

When an overeager community officer and a reckless ex-detective are forced to team up, plenty of chaos ensues on the streets of Rotterdam.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Madea packs her best floral dresses and a whole lot of chaos when the Simmons family heads to the Bahamas for her grandniece’s whirlwind wedding.