HBO Max Just Added One of the Best Horror Movies of All Time

HBO Max has added one of the best horror movies of all time. How long the horror movie is going to be streaming free with HBO Max remains to be seen, but it is part of the July 2025 lineup. And it is a standout in the July 2025 lineup. While the big addition this month is no doubt the addition of 2025’s Sinners, there is a case the next biggest addition is this horror movie, which comes from 2017. And in 2017, it notably won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars that year, an award it picked up alongside nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. To this end, it has a 98 on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated horror movies on Rotten Tomatoes ever released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new horror movie on HBO Max, more specifically, is Get Out from Jordan Peele, who made his directorial debut with the film. And what a debut it was. Not only did Get Out impress critics and consumers alike, but it grossed $255 million at the box office on a $4.5 million budget, which made it the 10th most profitable movie of 2017. And considering it had a very limited release in the biggest market in the world, China, this is especially impressive.

Play video

Those that decide to stream Get Out now that is on HBO Max should expect a run time of roughly 104 minutes. Meanwhile, like most horror movies, Get Out boasts an R-rating, which it has for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references.

“A black photographer’s weekend meeting his white girlfriend’s parents takes a terrifying turn in this horror hit,” reads an official elevator pitch of the movie on HBO Max, for those completely unfamiliar with it.

Those without an HBO Max subscription have the option of forking over $9.99 a month — or more for either of the ad-free premium plans — or watching the movie via Peacock. Right now, these are the only two streaming services where the horror movie streams free. Anywhere else it has to be purchased or rented. As for how long Get Out will be available to stream for free via HBO Max, we do not know. HBO has not disclosed this information

For all of our previous and extensive HBO Max coverage — including all of the latest HBO Max news, all of the latest HBO Max rumors and leaks, and all of the latest HBO Max deals — click here.