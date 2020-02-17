Batwoman Faces a Vampire in “Drink Me” Preview

Batwoman has had a lot to deal with in its freshman run — establishing Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) as a full-fledged superhero, providing a lead-in to the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and bringing to life a whole new side of Gotham City. In the process, the series has also stoked quite a lot of family drama, and this week’s installment was certainly no exception. This episode ended on an array of surprising notes, and now we know what will happen next. The CW has released a preview for “Drink Me”, the thirteenth episode of the show’s first season.

After tonight’s episode, fans will be especially curious to see what happens to Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Kate’s sister whose traumatic childhood brought her into a life of crime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I actually wasn’t sure what the reception to Alice would be, so it sort of surprises me that people are already rooting for her before I even got a chance to show the more wounded side of her,” Skarsten said in another interview. “So, I think that they will totally continue to root for her, but not just because of that. Ever since Ruby and I did our initial test, we have a nice, natural chemistry with one another and get on quite well, so I feel like because of how we play those sister scenes, people want Alice’s redemption also for Kate, because Kate has skin in the game, too.”

The episode is also expected to feature the Arrowverse debut of Nocturna, a character who certainly seems to be some sort of vampire. In the comics, Nocturna is the superpowered moniker of Natalia Knight, a former astronomer who has a severe sensitivity to light. In the New 52 relaunch of DC Comics, Nocturna was reintroduced as a literal vampire, and eventually established a romantic relationship with Batwoman. Whether or not that ends up being the case on the TV version remains to be seen.

You can check out the synopsis for “Drink Me” below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

“BEING A HERO IS DRAINING – A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham and The Hold Up opens in grand fashion. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly requests that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) keep her distance knowing their interactions could compromise her career. Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Drink Me” will air on February 23rd.