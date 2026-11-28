Batman has always easily been one of DC’s biggest draws. He has the costume, the villains, and a legacy that is simple enough to introduce the Dark Knight to new audiences. Trouble is, moving the Dark Knight to the new DC Universe creates a problem: DC already has a Batman, and Matt Reeves has spent several years working on an entirely different take with Robert Pattinson. And now there’s another Batman to consider, and making both films coexist in the same franchise could prove to be one of the biggest hurdles for DC.

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James Gunn and Peter Safran had that covered—until both executives stepped down as top bosses following the Warner Bros. merger, and that plan started looking a lot more uncertain. Jeremy Latcham is about to begin steering the ship at DC Studios – and one thing he’s got to make sure he handles well is Batman, because he can’t have another superhero introduction go badly while Batman is the most prominent member of the team.

There Are Two Different Batmen in DC, and That’s a Problem

When Matt Reeves introduced Robert Pattinson as Batman in 2022, he brought fans a different Bruce Wayne from the standard superhero blockbuster fare. The Batman was a gritty crime story about a fledgling crime fighter who was unsure of himself. This Bruce was on a learning curve in terms of what it meant to be a protector of Gotham. Reeves didn’t want to create yet another shared superhero universe. He wanted to tell a single Batman story that could stand alone, and that’s exactly what made the film so successful. The Batman: Part II, (which is not yet out as of this date) will continue that story without crossing over into the larger DC Universe. That’s the plan, as of this article’s release, anyway.

Then we have The Brave and the Bold. James Gunn has been teasing us about the movie for a while now, and he revealed that he was working on it for his new DCU, with Christina Hodson writing the script. Andy Muschietti was attached to direct the project. The film was also originally announced as introducing a new DCU version of Batman alongside his son, Damian Wayne, who would serve as Robin. However, the project’s story and creative direction may continue to evolve as development progresses. However, things have become complicated because audiences already have one Batman ingrained in their minds, and they might have to accept another.

To me, this feels like Batman oversaturation, and it could eventually lead to some serious Batman fatigue. Personally, I’m also kind of over the whole “Dark Knight” interpretation of the character made famous by Frank Miller’s rendition. Different, right? I’m also much more fond of Denny O’Neil’s Batman stories. I’m particularly drawn to the comics from his era through the 1980s and into the Knightfall period. I also really enjoyed reading comics like Batman and the Outsiders and the runs of Year One and A Death in the Family. Those are exactly the kind of Batman comics I enjoy. They could certainly be serious and explore some pretty dark themes, but Batman still felt human, grounded, and capable of having some fun. I also appreciate the original Golden Age comics and the campy humor of the Adam West show. Heck, my ideal version of Batman would be somewhere between Golden Age and Silver Age with a slight modern edge. I don’t need Batman to be campy all the time, but I also don’t think he needs to be brooding and miserable in every appearance. There’s so much more to the character than just the Dark Knight persona.

Why DC Studios Can’t Afford to Get Its New Batman Wrong

Gunn admitted that Batman was one of the hardest characters to figure out at DC. He understood that Batman needed a reason for existing in the new universe rather than just arriving because he’s Batman. That’s a subtle difference. Pattinson is obviously a very specific version of Batman, and the DCU’s version needs to have a different identity. An older Bruce with a complex history with Damian is potentially exactly what Batman has to offer, but that won’t be an easy balancing act.

But now the plot thickens. Gunn and Safran will depart their day-to-day roles on December 1. So there’s an actual date when the reins will be passed on to Jeremy Latcham. From that point, he’ll be the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. However, Gunn and Safran will still be producing work on projects already in motion. But the bigger question is: who will shape the long-term fate of the DCU? The Brave and the Bold is still in development, but how that story takes shape now rests with another new team. That’s a lot of chaos for a character who arguably is more important to the DC Universe than anyone else. Superman might be the franchise’s rock, but Batman remains one of its biggest draws. If DC Studios wants its new universe to take off, it needs to give Batman the right portrayal at all costs.