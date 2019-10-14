Batwoman Name-Drops Robin in “The Rabbit Hole”

The second episode of Batwoman premiered tonight, showing the next step in Kate Kane’s (Ruby Rose) journey to a superhero. While he might not directly appear on the series, it’s safe to say that Bruce Wayne/Batman has played a unique role in Kate becoming a vigilante, and how that subsequently affects the citizens of Gotham City. This week’s episode played with the “urban legend” that Batman has become in a pretty unique way — which included an interesting name-drop. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Batwoman, “The Rabbit Hole”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode followed the fallout of Kate wearing the Batman suit in public, which sparked speculation that the Dark Knight himself had returned to Gotham City. The public’s take on Batman’s apparent “return” was shown through radio broadcasts from Vesper Fairchild (Rachel Maddow), which were played after key events in the episode. Towards the end of the episode, a GCPD truck carrying Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) fell off of a bridge, and it appeared that “Batman” had not been there to help at all. (Kate really was, but under the surface of the water.) The next day, Vesper talked about the incident and questioned exactly where Batman was during the incident, and if he was at “Robin’s high-school graduation”.

While it was probably safe to assume that Earth-1’s Batman had had a Robin at some point before his absence, this line is the first time that he’s actually been referenced within the Arrowverse. This also comes shortly after Kate directly referenced Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, so it’s safe to say that this episode shakes up the makeup of the Arrowverse in some interesting ways.

This name-drop comes at an interesting moment for the Arrowverse as a whole, particularly in relation to the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Burt Ward, who portrayed Robin the 1960s Batman TV series, was recently spotted filming a cameo for the upcoming event. And a new report suggests that characters from DC Universe’s Titans – an ensemble that includes Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) – could potentially appear in the event.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.