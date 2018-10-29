Batwoman and Supergirl Unite in New ‘Elseworlds’ Photo

Fans can’t wait to see Ruby Rose debut as Batwoman in the Arrowverse Elseworlds crossover, and thanks to Supergirl Melissa Benoist we now have a closer look at her in the suit while we wait for the full episodes.

Benoist will be a major part of the Elseworlds crossover, along with Stephen Amell’s Arrow and Grant Gustin’s Flash. Rose will also be making her big debut in the crossover, a prelude to her upcoming Batwoman series that will launch on CW next year, and this photo shows Batwoman and Supergirl having some fun between takes. Well, we think Batwoman’s smiling, but we know for sure that Supergirl is.

You can take a look at the new photo above.

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman is easily one of the most anticipated debuts in Arrowverse’s history, and according to Amell, she is going to debut in the best crossover that they’ve done by far.

“The crossover is f****** bananas. It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do.” Amell told fans on Facebook. “And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

Amell went on to tease some big things for the crossover, including one particular thing that he never thought he’d see.

“I know that we have some crossover surprises and some things that are going to hit the media. It was supposed later during this week, but now I think it’s going to be early next week,” Amell said, teasing some major revelations. “I had the coolest day yesterday on set because … I was very, very happy and excited for David Ramsey. And on the other hand I saw something with my own two eyes standing right in front of me that I just never thought I’d see.”

We can’t wait to find out what he’s referring to, and the good news we don’t have to wait exceptionally long to find out.

Elseworlds takes place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET.