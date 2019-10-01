Ruby Rose Had an Allergic Reaction to Batwoman’s Cowl

We’re just days away from Ruby Rose suiting up as Kate Kane/Batwoman in her own solo series, after she made her live-action debut in last year’s Arrowverse crossover. While the actress has called her costume on the show a sort of “second skin”, it sounds like wearing the get-up had some unintended consequences. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rose revealed that she actually became allergic to part of the cowl of her Batwoman costume.

“I was allergic to my cowl, my mask.” Rose explained. “I was allergic to the adhesive tape so I had hives for a while. About five or six days in, it was like I was a pre-Proactiv 15-year-old child. And then when I took it off I was like something out of a horror film We had to take everything out of it and put something else like cotton in there.”

An allergic reaction to her cowl isn’t the only complication that Rose endured on set, with the actress undergoing emergency neck surgery following an on-set stunt mishap.

“I kept seeing these doctors and they’re like, ‘It’s your neck. It’s your neck. It just kind of radiates into these nerve endings,’” Rose revealed in the same interview. “So, I finally got an MRI and I had to get it in Romania in the middle of a film where I was also doing stunts. I sent it to my doctor who sort of transcribed the whole thing and basically he called and was like, ‘You could become paraplegic. This is your spine. Two of your discs have herniated and they’ve broken all the protective layers. You have this tiny amount that your spine is not severed and if you don’t get back, you could become paraplegic. Even just seeping wrong or moving my head in a strange direction. It was really, really terrifying.”

Batwoman will star Rose as Kate Kane, an openly-lesbian vigilante who takes on the role of Gotham’s protector following the disappearance of her cousin, Bruce Wayne. The character has been a bonafide fan-favorite since she was reimagined in the comics in the mid-2000s, something that the show’s creative team is set to honor.

“It’s paying tribute to, respect to, and the honor of having the privilege to [play this role].” Rose told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s everyone’s dream to be in a show or a film where you get to be in Gotham. It doesn’t really get much better than that. That’s iconic. A lot of that’s out of my hands, like how Gotham looks and feels, but my character is entirely my responsibility, as well as Caroline and the writer and the director. But having done the pilot, having lived in it, having done that every day for that month and having felt the emotions of Kate in everything that we all did, I really think people are going to be pleasantly surprised.”

“I think that it has so much heart and so much grit and all the things you expect form Batwoman as well.” Rose continued. “The arcs and the character arcs and the true feelings and natures of these people is really layered. I’m really grateful to get to play someone that has a full-fledged backstory and real relationships, and trials and tribulations that are dealt with in a way that sometimes is a good way to deal with things and sometimes isn’t, but human and flawed. It’s therapeutic and cathartic to play that role.”

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.