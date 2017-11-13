Ben Affleck Is Already Considering His Batman Exit

Justice League star Ben Affleck has confirmed that he’s already considering how to exit his role as Batman in the DC Extended Universe films.

In an interview with USA Today, the subject of the upcoming Batman movie being developed by Matt Reeves came up. Affleck was, at one point, attached to direct the film, but now he says his own involvement is “something I’m contemplating.”

“You don’t do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it,” Affleck

These comments would seem to contradict some of what Affleck said about his commitment to the role at Comic-Con International: San Diego earlier this year.

“Batman is the coolest f*cking part in any universe – DC, Marvel – it’s incredible, and I’m so thrilled to do it,” Affleck said during a panel at Hall H. “I know there’s this misconception that because I didn’t direct it I wasn’t enthusiastic about it; it’s f*cking amazing… and with Matt Reeves doing it, it’s like I’d be a f*cking ape on the ground for Matt Reeves – nevermind being Batman! It’s incredible! So I’m really blown away and excited and it’s a great time in the DC Universe. You’re going to see some stuff from Justice League that we’re really really proud of, and I’ll think you’ll see why I’m really excited to be Batman.”

While his involvement in the future of the DC Extended Universe is unclear, Affleck remains enthusiastic about what he sees the timely release of Justice League into theaters this weekend.

“We certainly are in need of heroes in 2017,” Affleck says. “There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world, from natural to man-made disasters, and it’s really scary. Part of the appeal of this genre is wish fulfillment: Wouldn’t it be nice if there was somebody who can save us from all this, save us from ourselves, save us from the consequences of our actions and save us from people who are evil?”

