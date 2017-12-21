Ben Affleck Speaks Out On If He Will Come Back For Another Batman Movie

It seems like the nerd world can’t go too long without speculating about Ben Affleck‘s tenure as Batman. But as the star recently hinted, anything is possible at this point.

In a recent interview with Daily Sabah, Affleck was asked if he will reprise his DC Extended Universe role, or choose to focus on other projects. Affleck didn’t really provide a definitive answer, and hinted that his future with the DCEU – both in front of and behind the camera – could go anywhere at this point.

“For me, it’s interesting, and I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material.” Affleck explained. “I want to direct a Batman movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script. And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make this movie.”

As DC fans know, Ben Affleck’s future as the Caped Crusader has been a bit of an enigma over the past year. After dropping out of directing and writing The Batman, the honors since went to Matt Reeves, with Affleck seeming more than willing to continue his role in front of the camera.

“With Matt Reeves doing it, I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, nevermind being Batman.” Affleck said during a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s incredible.”

But in the months since – namely following Justice League‘s various controversies – Affleck continuing to play the role seemed way more unlikely. Last month, the actor told USA Today that he was “contemplating” an exit, something that does technically line up with his ‘anything’s possible’ mentality in the Daily Sabah interview.

This has also been fueled by recent rumors, which hint at Jake Gyllenhaal or Jon Hamm possibly taking over the role from Affleck. While that’s still up in the air, fans have already begun to speculate about how Affleck would make his exit, possibly in his already-confirmed role in the Flashpoint movie.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam! on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.