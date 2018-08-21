Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Break Up

Justice League star Ben Affleck and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus have broken up.

According to a report from E! News, the pair ended their year-long relationship two weeks ago with a source telling the outlet that the pair remains friends but that the bicoastal nature of their relationship — Affleck is based in Los Angeles while Shookus is in New York — was simply too much to overcome.

News of Affleck and Shookus’ breakup comes on the heels of Affleck being seen on a date with 22-year-old Playboy model and vet tech Shauna Sexton. Affleck and Shookus have not commented on the breakup at this time, though Shookus did delete her Instagram account after Affleck was seen out with Sexton. Affleck and Shookus were last seen together on July 23 when they were visiting Puerto Rico while Affleck was on a break from filming.

Affleck’s breakup with Shookus is just the latest relationship news for the Batman actor. Earlier this month, The Blast obtained court documents pertaining to his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Jennifer Garner that revealed that, if the final judgement in their case isn’t filed and entered soon, the court may dismiss the whole divorce. The documents were reportedly very direct about the issue, specifically noting that “if you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution.”

Affleck and Garner originally filed to end their decade-long marriage in 2016. For the past two years, the stars have been working out the details of their final divorce settlement while co-parenting their three children with Affleck even living in the family’s guesthouse for a time before moving out in 2017.

While Affleck’s personal life undergoes some shifts, his professional life may be coming a bit more together when it comes to him continuing his role as Batman. While rumors as to whether the actor will continue in the role for Matt Reeves upcoming The Batman continue to swirl, Reeves recently addressed the matter. Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour recently Reeves noted that he’s still speaking with Affleck about The Batman, though he didn’t reveal exactly in what capacity.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, the DC universe as well,” Reeves said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

According to a report in Production Weekly, that capacity might be as producer on the project. That report listed Affleck in the role and also listed the film as starting production in spring 2019. The film has no release date at this time.

What do you think about this latest update on Affleck’s life? Let us know in the comments below.