Batman Fans React to Ben Affleck Officially Retiring His Cape and Cowl

Ben Affleck appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where he officially confirmed that he’s no longer playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe:

“…I have decided – I tried to direct a version of it, worked with a really good screenwriter, but couldn’t come up with a version,” Affleck told Kimmel. “Couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it and they got some really good people.”

Hearing the word from Affleck himself wasn’t enough: Kimmel had an entire ceremony to “retire” Affleck’s Batman cape and cowl like a sports jersey being hung in the rafters. It was all in good fun, but for a lot of Batman fans the gag was also a solemn bit of symbolism, that has stirred some impassioned reactions:

End of an Era

?Well it’s just he end of an era… #BenAffleck is not #TheBatman anymore HOWEVER he is THE BEST Live-Action #Batman we ever had…THANK YOU @BenAffleck for your amazing performances as Bruce Wayne/Batman ?? #Batfleck #BatfleckForever pic.twitter.com/tHhQieEdDQ — Josh Herrera (@Josh62488) February 15, 2019

A lot of fans realize this is the end, but are still crowning Affleck as the G.O.A.T.

Best of the Snyderverse

U may not have enjyd the world that Snyder built, you may have had issues with the story that he told, but the one thing he always got right was casting & Ben Affleck was an AMAZING #Batman. Well done @BenAffleck Maybe someday we will see you don the cape and cowl again. #PodNerd pic.twitter.com/dTc5FHD18u — Bridging the Geekdoms Podcast (@BridgeGeekdoms) February 15, 2019

Affleck’s Batman truly was the one piece of Zack Snyder’s DC Universe that just about everyone approved of.

Plausible Deniability

Ben:”i’m not Batman”



Me:”I know you are not Batman”?



Ben:”hangging cape”



Me:”your secret is safe with me”?



Yeah…last Kimmel show never happened…?#batman #BenAffleck #hangedButNeverForgotten — dany the she-bear#Oddyseusbride (@CaresDaniella) February 15, 2019

If we don’t say it out loud or acknowledge it – maybe it isn’t real?

GFY WB

Seriously, fuck you @wbpictures for making Ben Affleck do that stupid Batman retirement bit on Kimmel. — Scott Stamper (@DerfelMacGuffin) February 15, 2019

We have a feeling Warner Bros. re-upped on the amount of angry fan emails they receive. #BringBackBen could be the 2019 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut!

Full Circle

As you can see, Affleck’s Batman ended his career much like he began…

Not Like This…

@BenAffleck won’t be Batman anymore…that day was expected. I’m sad that we’ll never get to see him in @ZackSnyder full JL vision. You were the best Batman ever filmed and I hate that Josstice League was your swan song. pic.twitter.com/DXtaudXKhF — Kevernio (@FuryFirestorm) February 15, 2019

The most painful thing for a lot of fans is knowing that “Josstice League” will be the end of BatAffleck’s DCEU arc. He truly deserved more…

On to the Next One

I’m not gonna lie… I figured #BenAffleck was done w/ #Batman during the Justice League promo. I’m still optimistic tho. I mean, I figured Ben was gonna be good, but he blew me away. I just hope the next actor, can bring it like he did. That’s all I want. pic.twitter.com/HW9sxp0USw — J-SOMusic.com (@Thebuljso) February 15, 2019

Right now, we are all @TheBuljso.

Who do you want to see step up to replace Ben Affleck as the next Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The DC Movie Universe continues with Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

