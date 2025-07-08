McFarlane Toys Azrael, Batwing and Batman Troika Figures for July 10

McFarlane Toys is back with another round of Batman-inspired DC Multiverse action figures, this week giving us 3 Batmen: Azrael as Batman from the 1993 comic storyline, “Knightquest”, Bruce Wayne returning to the Batman mantel from the comic storyline “Batman: Troika”, and Batwing, aka Luke Fox (son of Lucius Fox) from the New 52 era of DC comics.

All of these figures look great, though some might fuss about costume accuracy on the Troika figure. Still, we expect that the Batman Troika and Batwing figures will be especially popular. That said, this new line of DC Multiverse figures will be released on July 10th at at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Head to Entertainment Earth at that time pre-order your copies Direct links to additional retailers will be added to the list below after the launch, and make sure to check out Wave 5 of the McFarlane Toys DC Direct Digital lineup, which also drops this week.

DC Multiverse Batman Batman Troika 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC Multiverse Batman Batwing V.2.0 The New 52 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC Multiverse Batman Azrael Batman Knightquest 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Last month, McFarlane Toys released a different Azrael item that showcased the “Angel of Death” and the strength he exudes. The DC Direct Azrael Batman Resin Statue includes much detail even in black-and-white, with his flame thrower arm on one side and his blade attached to the other. The statue is inspired by the comic book artwork of Joe Quesada, and it is now available to pre-order in 1:10 Scale here at Entertainment Earth, priced at $179.99. It won’t arrive until January, but don’t worry, you won’t be charged until it ships.

DC Launches Tons of New Superman Merch in Time For New Film

With Superman about to fly into theaters, WB has revealed that a ton of Superman merch is coming our way. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products has revealed a massive global collection with over 100 partners, including Mattel, Squishmallows, Spin Master, Build-A-Bear, Random House Children’s Books, BoxLunch, Lids, Fossil, Hot Topic, Funko, Lucky Brand, and more. From toys to books, to plushies and action figures, it seems there’s going to be plenty of Superman merch to go around. You can check out a breakdown right here.

