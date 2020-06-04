Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Shares Love for John Boyega and His Black Lives Matter Speech

✖

Count Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson among those showing their love and support for John Boyega following the actor's Black Lives Matter speech during a peaceful protest against police brutality held in London's Hyde Park this week, sparked by the murder of George Floyd by four Minneapolis police officers. Johnson retweeted video of Boyega's impassioned speech, adding a simple "Love this man" to show his support. You can check it out for yourself below.

Love this man https://t.co/Rb4gXaJDDy — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 3, 2020

Johnson's support joins that of Star Wars legend Mark Hamill who also took to Twitter to express his support for Boyega. Both Star Wars and Disney have also shown their support of Boyega as his words went viral with the official Star Wars Twitter account sharing a graphic that read, "Lucasfilm stands with John Boyega and his message that, 'Now is the time. Black lives have always mattered. Black lives have always been important. Black lives have always meant something.' The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero."

Boyega's speech comes days after speaking his mind on social media, decrying racism and dealing with trolls taking issue about his outspoken message and in his London speech, Boyega makes it clear that he will not back down he's no longer waiting for racial justice.

"This is very important; this is very vital. Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important, we have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless — and now is the time. I ain’t waiting! I ain’t waiting! I’ve been born in this country," Boyega said. "I’m 28-years-old, born and raised in London. Every Black person understands and realizes the first time you are reminded that you were Black. You remember. Every black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were black.”

He continued, "I need you guys to understand how painful this s*** is! I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that 'your race means nothing.' And that isn't the case anymore," he added. "It is very, very important that we keep control in this moment, and we make this as peaceful as possible ... Because you know what, guys? They want us to mess up. They want us to be disorganized — but not today!"

What do you think about Johnson's support of Boyega? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.