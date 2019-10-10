Birds Of Prey Is a Feminist Movie According To Ewan McGregor

Margot Robbie will be returning to the big screen as Harley Quinn early next year, leading a team against Black Mask in Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). As the title suggests, the film will feature a different Harley than we saw in Suicide Squad, separating her from the Joker in both the literal sense and in the character sense. Along with Black Canary and Huntress, they’ll be attempting to take down Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask, but in a recent interview with Premiere Magazine McGregor pointed out that Mask isn’t the only toxic thing the Birds are tackling. What he’s referring to is misogyny in its many forms, calling Birds of Prey a feminist film in how it shines a light on it in various ways throughout the film.

“What interested me with Birds of Prey is that it’s a feminist film,” McGregor said. “It is very finely written. There is in the script a real look on misogyny, and I think we need that. We need to be more aware of how we behave with the opposite sex. We need to be taught to change. Misogynists in movies are often extreme: they rape, they beat women … and it is legitimate to represent people like that, because they exist and they are obviously the worst. But in the Birds of Prey dialogues, there is always a hint of everyday misogyny, of those things you say as a man you do not even realize, mansplaining … and it’s in the script in a very subtle way. I found that brilliant.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We can’t wait to see more from the film, and hopefully, we will soon, as the film debuts early next year. You can find the official description for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) below.

“After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Bojana Novakovic, Jenelle McKee, Ali Wong, and Matthew Willig.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.