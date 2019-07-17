DC Comics Announces New Birds of Prey Series With Harley Quinn, Black Canary and Huntress

Harley Quinn, Black Canary, and Huntress will come together to form a new version of the Birds of Prey this October. DC will debut the new Birds of Prey ongoing monthly comic featuring Harley, Dinah, and Helena as written by Brian Azzarello and with art by Emanuela Lupacchino, Ray McCarthy, and Trish Mulvihill.

“I’m thrilled to work on Birds of Prey with Brian Azzarello,” says Lupacchino in a pres release. “The Birds are a super-team I’ve never worked on before but that I’ve always loved. Harley is shining with her craziness, which is something I love to draw.”

Azzarello adds, “It’s cool to have a story to tell about these characters I’ve never worked on before, with Ema, a terrific artist I’ve never worked with before. Having Harley involved screws with the new BOP dynamic—hell, with every dynamic. She’s chaos, but she might be the most together member of the team. Canary, Huntress, and Montoya have a lot of damaged baggage. Ema and I are gonna unpack it.”

The new series with Harley Quinn comes ahead of the Birds of Prey movie. The film sees Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley, which she originated in Suicide Squad.

According to DC, when the new series picks up, “Black Canary’s life has spiraled out of control: her personal life is going through the wringer and her band is in crisis. An old flame resurfaces only to flicker out and set Dinah on an all-new mission against an all-new opponent: Las Esposas de la Muerte. The only thing Dinah can be grateful for is the fact that she’s not alone, as Huntress finds herself on a collision course with Black Canary’s quarry at Detective Montoya’s urging. Meanwhile, Harley Quinn has resurfaced outside of Gotham City and out of the Suicide Squad, with a new lease on life that is sure to make everyone’s life more complicated. And that’s only the first five pages of this dynamic new ongoing series!”

“The story is GREAT,” continues Lupacchino. “We’re introducing interesting, energetic new characters and have developed designs for their costumes that will instantly give fans an idea about their nature. It’ll be a fantastic run. This will be a lovely opportunity to bring these women to life and let the reader feel their emotions. I’ll give them their energy and power.”

“Tonally, this series will surprise many readers,” adds Azzarello. “Ema and I are pushing the envelope, both character-wise and plot-wise, with equal parts estrogen and adrenaline. Our BOP will be the must-read title every month. Ambitious? Sure. That’s why it’s worth doing.”

Are you excited about the new Birds of Prey series? Let us know in the comments. Birds of Prey #1 goes on sale on October 30th.