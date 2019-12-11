Birds Of Prey Is IMDb’s Most Anticipated Movie Of 2020

Ahead of the new year fans are already looking ahead to what will await them at the multiplex in the very real year of 2020. Many a sequel, spin-off, and reboot are on the way, and according to at least one metric one of the upcoming DC movies is the most anticipated feature film of the year. IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) revealed their list of most anticipated movies for 2020 (via TheWrap), measuring the data of actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, and the #1 film fans are eager to see in 2020 is none other than Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. The new film starring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn arrives in theaters February 7, 2020.

Coming in right behind Birds of Prey was none other than the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, followed by Top Gun: Marverick at #3 and then the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at #4. The #5 most anticipated movie of 2020 is Marvel Studios’ next feature Black Widow, with the Walt Disney Studios live-action remake Mulan clocking in at #6. Wonder Woman 1984 landed at #7 with the new adaptation of Dune debuting at #8. For the final two slots, the ninth most anticipated movie is The King’s Man, the prequel to the hit espionage series, with Fast & Furious 9 rounding out the group at #10.

Some notable films from next year that didn’t make the cut are surprising when looking at what is on the schedule. Perhaps most surprising considering the other crop of films on the list is that neither Venom 2 nor Marvel’s The Eternals made the top 10. Highly anticipated sequels Bill & Ted Face the Music and Coming 2 America are also scheduled to arrive in 2020, but the hype machine has perhaps not started revving for them just yet. Other notable movies arriving in 2020 that certainly have strong fan support, but didn’t make the top 10, are Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Christopher Nolan’s new movie Tenet, plus the upcoming Halloween Kills and Godzilla vs Kong.

In Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson, the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll.