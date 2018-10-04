‘Birds of Prey’: Rosie Perez Cast as Renee Montoya

DC fans are gradually learning who has been cast in the Birds of Prey movie — including Renee Montoya.

Rosie Perez has reportedly been cast as Renee in the upcoming big screen venture, according to new reporting from The Wrap.

Perez’s filmography includes Do the Right Thing, The Road to El Dorado, and White Men Can’t Jump. She is an Academy Award nominee for her role in Fearless, and was nominated for several Emmy awards for her choreography work on In Living Color. Perez is also known for her activism work, as well as being a co-host of The View from 2014 to 2015.

For the uninitiated, Renee is a Gotham City detective who frequently crosses paths with the Batfamily. Eventually, Two-Face outs Renee as a lesbian, something that has a significant impact on her personal life. Renee ultimately resigns from the GCPD after discovering how corrupt the organization is. She is next seen in the 52 miniseries, where she is trained to take over the mantle of The Question as Vic Sage dies of cancer. In the years since, Renee has had various roles within the comics, as well as Gotham and several animated movies and shows. Birds of Prey will be Renee’s big-screen debut.

Birds of Prey will see Renee Montoya joining up with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), as well as Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Cassandra Cain to take down the DC Comics villain Black Mask. Fans have hoped that the cast will contain diverse representation, something Robbie herself has campaigned for.

“Yep, yes exactly, real life isn’t so one specific images,” said Robbie. “We’ve got to reflect that onscreen.”

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.