Batgirl to Reportedly Debut in ‘Birds of Prey’ Ahead of Solo Movie

Harley Quinn is headed back to the big screen, and another popular DC Comics female hero may be coming with her.

Batgirl will reportedly make her DC Extended Universe debut in the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, which will feature Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. News broke earlier that Cathy Yan will direct the film.

The news of Batgirl‘s involvement comes from reporter Justin Kroll of Variety. The Birds of Prey movie is being written by Christina Hodson, who is also writing the Batgirl movie. Kroll reports that Birds of Prey will jump ahead of Suicide Squad 2 on DC Films’ production schedule so that Batgirl can be introduced ahead of her own movie, taking a similar track to how DC introduced Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and how Marvel Studios introduced Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War.

“As for SUICIDE SQUAD 2, clearly moving out of 2018 shoot,” Kroll tweeted. “The move to go with BOP not only had a lot to do with Hodson’s script but also the idea of doing with BATGIRL what Marvel did with Black Panther in CIVIL WAR by introducing them into universe before giving them own film”

Batgirl is one of three founding members of the Birds of Prey in the DC Universe, along with Black Canary and Huntress. It is unclear if either of the other founding members will be a part of the film.

Birds of Prey is just one of up to five films in development featuring Harley Quinn. Harley is also reportedly set for her own solo movie, plus Harley Quinn vs. the Joker, which will presumably focus on her twisted relationship with DC’s Clown Prince of Crime, a Gotham City Sirens movie alongside Catwoman and Poison Ivy, which is being helmed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer, plus the sequel to Suicide Squad, which is in the works with Gavin O’Connor set to direct.

Birds of Prey currently does not have a release date, nor do any of the other films set to feature Harley Quinn. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.