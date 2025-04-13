Jason Momoa Celebrates Wrapping on Supergirl (And It’s Perfect)

Jason Momoa just announced that he is finished shooting his part for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the most characteristic way possible. The actor is known for his love of motorcycles, but he scaled that back a bit this weekend by riding around London on a brand new, custom-made ebike. He explained that the new ride was a gift from Specialized Bicycle Components, based on Momoa’s look from A Minecraft Movie. It’s a far cry from Lobo’s “Space Hog” motorcycle, but once Momoa finished shooting, his first order of business was to get out and see the city in style.

“What’s up everybody, I just wrapped Supergirl,” Momoa said with a grin from the seat of his new bike. His post included three videos in total, thanking the team at Specialized, showing off the speed of his new bike, and celebrating his day off. The actor was practically giddy as he rode through the streets of London, ending at a pub where he ordered two drinks, saying, “I can’t do anything once.”

Momoa knows how to get fans hyped up, but the completion of his part of Supergirl doesn’t actually tell us too much about progress on the film. Momoa’s part in the movie has gotten a lot of publicity because of his history playing Aquaman in the DCEU, and his star power in general, but he only has a “cameo appearance” as Lobo in the film.

Filming for Supergirl began in mid-January at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, England, and by the end of February, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran said that filming was about halfway done. The production is expected to leave the London studio at some point to film in Iceland, and shooting is scheduled to continue into May. Post-production on a superhero movie can be the longest part of the process, but it seems like Supergirl is perfectly on track to make its scheduled release date on June 26th.

Of course, Momoa’s post was also celebrating the success of A Minecraft Movie and the completion of a long press tour to support it. The video game adaptation was a commercial success in its opening weekend, and it continues to draw crowds two weeks in. Critics are lukewarm on the film in general, though many reviews praise Momoa and Jack Black in particular, and the two have said they became great friends on the project.

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters now. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow won’t be out until June 26, 2026, but the DCU will make its big screen debut on July 11th, 2025.