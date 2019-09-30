New Birds of Prey Teaser Released, Trailer Coming Tomorrow

The Birds of Prey are preparing to take flight. On Monday, Warner Bros. released a brief teaser for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which shows footage of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) standing together. The footage reveals that the film’s first official trailer will be dropping tomorrow, October 1st. This comes after a brief teaser was shown exclusively in theaters before screenings of IT CHAPTER TWO.

View this post on Instagram Let’s launch this sh*t. #BirdsOfPrey Trailer drops 10/1. A post shared by Birds of Prey (@birdsofprey) on Sep 30, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Renee Montoya, and Huntress teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

“We had this one scene where Margot [Robbie], Jurnee [Smollett-Bell], Rosie [Perez], Mary [Elizabeth Winstead] and I had to improv the majority of it.” Basco shared in an interview earlier this summer. “That entire day we were laughing, making jokes, and having a great time. The director Cathy Yan, told us to do a bunch of silly things that made us smile the whole day. The location was also near a Shake Shack, so in our spare time we just ate burgers, fries, and a bunch of other junk food. That day was super fun and didn’t feel like work at all.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

Are you excited to see Birds of Prey‘s first trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.