This Birds of Prey Scene Has Fans Cheering in Theaters

Birds of Prey is in theaters and fans are getting a kick out of the action scenes. But, one moment in the film is being pointed to as a highlight by a lot of female fans. *Spoilers for Birds of Prey to follow!* There’s a huge action sequence late in the film where all the ladies are ready to take down Black Mask. Things get rather frenetic and Black Canary is whipped into a particular frenzy. In the heat of battle, Harley Quinn actually notices the hair struggles her teammate is going through. She glides over and offers a hair tie and theater audiences absolutely lose it when the small act of teamwork happens. Then, Canary makes use of the tie to put her hair up while continuing to hand out beatdowns. The entire runtime of Birds of Prey feels like a celebration of female friendship and managing trauma in all of its forms.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Black Canary herself, told Digital Spy about how the moment came together. She said that it really came down to a need for authenticity. In essence, that’s what someone would really do in that situation.

“It’s fun ’cause it’s kind of silly that Black Canary’s like, you know, she’s fighting and – it’s also a commentary on all of them [and] trying to keep the film grounded and more scrappy,” Smollett-Bell explained. “I do think that comes from all of us just having conversations of like, ‘Yeah, you know [when] you go to the gym, you’re going to tie your hair back’. So it’s literally just [a matter of], ‘Well, what’s practical?’”

From the beginning, that’s what Margot Robbie envisioned when she first pitched the movie. This was always going to be a celebration of women through and through.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said to Collider in 2018. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“And then, of course, having a female director to tell that story. And giving a female director the chance to do big budget stuff,” Robbie added. “They always get ‘Here’s the tiny little film’… I was like, ‘I love action. I love action films. I’m a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing’? So it was a hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day — male, female — the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director.”

