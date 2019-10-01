What Song Is in the Birds of Prey Trailer?

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) finally dropped its first trailer today, and it did so with the help of some pretty unexpected music. If you’re wanting to add the trailer’s song to your next playlist, we’ve got you covered. The trailer features a cover of the popular French song “Hymne à l’amour”. The song was written and recorded by Edith Piaf in the 1950s, and has been translated into an array of languages in the decades since.

The translated lyrics for “Hymne à l’amour” are certainly interesting within the context of Birds of Prey, as they talk about somebody willing to do anything for the person that they love. Given the fact that the movie’s inciting incident is Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) breaking up with The Joker (Jared Leto), it could be interpreted that the song goes from a heartbreak anthem to a celebration of the relationship that Harley has with her new friends. Even outside of that, it’s just a pretty epic and unexpected way to score the film’s first full trailer.

As it stands, Birds of Prey has made some delightfully-eclectic choices with the music used in its marketing, as Moderat’s “A New Error” was used in the first costume test teaser, and Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “Heads Will Roll” was used in last month’s theater-exclusive teaser.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely team-up between Harley, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), as they go toe-to-toe with one of Gotham’s most formidable crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). If this first trailer is any indication, the film will bring something pretty unexpected to the DC Extended Universe.

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

