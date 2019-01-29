DC Fan Adds Joker to New ‘Birds of Prey’ Teaser

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are jumping into production on Birds of Prey, the upcoming Batman spinoff featuring some badass ladies of Gotham City (Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya) banding together to take on a crime boss (Black Mask) and his psychos (Victor Zsasz).

However, seeing Black Mask simply wasn’t enough for some DC Comics fans – as there is one in particular who took it upon himself to go back and add a lot more DC villain flavor to the mix, in the form of The Joker!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This fan-made clip takes that Birds of Prey announcement teaser that DC and director Cathy Yan just released, and splices it together with moments from Jared Leto’s Joker scene alongside Robbie’s Harley in Suicide Squad. It’s a pretty straightforward stitch job, but adds the necessary Joker flaor to the mix – for better or worse. Jared Leto’s Joker remains the most controversial live-action portrayal of the villain yet; there’s definitely a question of how much (if any) cameo time he could get in Birds of Prey – but there’s also the larger question of if fans even want to see him.

The first Birds of Prey teaser gave us a look at the talented cast and their takes on these DC Comics characters. The film brings back Margot Robbie as Harley, and pairs her with Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary, and Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya). So far, Huntress seems to impress, while Canary is getting a more debatable adaptation. We also got a pretty good look at what the villains of the film (Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina) bring to the table, in terms of menace. So far, McGregor is only giving away the privileged look of industrialist Roman Sionis – it’ll be interesting to see what it looks like when he goes full “Black Mask.” Chris Messina, on the other hand, seems to be killing it with his interpretation of self-masochistic serial killer, Victor Zsasz. It didn’t take any crazy amount of makeup to create Zsasz’s elaborate body scarring (based on his kills) – no, Messina just looks crazy AF in the role, in the best way possible.

Do you want to see Jared Leto’s Joker show up in Birds of Prey? Let us know in the comments!

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be in theaters on February 7, 2020.