BizarroTV: DC Provides Update on Anthology TV Series

DC's Bizarro TV series isn't dead yet -- but that doesn't mean there's much else to say for it right now, according to an unnamed source who told TVLine that while there is no new information about the mixed-media anthology series, nothing is off the table at this point. The series was originally announced at New York Comic Con in 2019, but has not gone any farther than what they had to present that day, as far as anybody can tell. Originally set to debut in 2020, it is not clear whether the project hit a pandemic-related delay, or whether it just got lost in development.

Described as a "mixed media series," the show will draw on obscure characters and "deep cuts from the DC portfolio of characters," including Space Cabbie, Ambush Bug, Slam Bradley, and The Creeper. The project will be produced by Blue Ribbon Content, Warner Bros.' Television Group's digital production unit, who are the folks behind projects like The Banana Splits Movie. Per a statement from DC, "A showcase of experimental styles and creative voices and visions that will be a mix of live action and animation" will be featured in the series.

While some fans might wonder why BizarroTV does not appear to have much, if anything, to do with Bizarro, it does bear a resemblance to the Bizarro Comics anthology from 2002, which won an Eisner and a Harvey Award.

The series will be short-form, not unlike the shorts that sometimes accompany DC Universe animated movies on their home releases.

One potential complication in the Bizarro TV is the death of the DC Universe streaming service, which would have allowed for more niche releases that appealed to hardcore DC fans. Now that the former DC Universe content is headed to HBO Max and The CW, it appears as though the philosophy is that the projects have to have more broad appeal to move forward quickly.

Keep your eyes on this space for more on the fate of Bizarro TV.

