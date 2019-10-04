DC Universe Announces New Anthology Series BizzaroTV

Today at New York Comic Con, DC Universe announced that BizarroTV, a new anthology series, will debut in 2020. Described as a “mixed media series,” the show will draw on obscure characters and “deep cuts from the DC portfolio of characters,” including Space Cabbie, Ambush Bug, Slam Bradley, and The Creeper. The project will be produced by Blue Ribbon Content, Warner Bros.’ Television Group’s digital production unit, who are the folks behind projects like The Banana Splits Movie. Per a statement from DC, “A showcase of experimental styles and creative voices and visions that will be a mix of live action and animation” will be featured in the series.

While some fans might wonder why BizarroTV does not appear to have much, if anything, to do with Bizarro, it does bear a resemblance to the Bizarro Comics anthology from 2002, which won an Eisner and a Harvey Award.

The series will be short-form, not unlike the shorts that sometimes accompany DC Universe animated movies on their home releases.

The convention was a busy one for DC Universe. Besides BizarroTV, DC announced that the Harley Quinn animated series would debut near the end of November, and that the company would also roll out a new, fan-created unscripted series titled DC You Unscripted, which provides DCU members the opportunity to create an unscripted series that has the opportunity to launch on DC Universe.

“Since the launch of this service just over a year ago, we’ve established a community that has far exceeded our ambitions. We’ve hosted unforgettable member events – creating places and spaces where fans could have a voice. We’re working to take it to a whole new level in our second year by giving our fans an opportunity to submit their own concepts for an unscripted show that will potentially become a series on DC Universe next year,” commented DC Universe Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sam Ades.

Abe Mohammadione, Vice President of Creative & Production for Ideas United, presented the new initiative designed to harness the creativity and talent of DC fans and unleash a new unscripted concept and video series. DC Universe, in association with Ideas United, kicked off DCYou Unscripted, inviting emerging creators and dedicated fans alike to submit unscripted series ideas, drawing on all things DC.

You can get the DC Universe app — which is also home to thousands of comics and tons of archival TV, along with new episodes of Titans, Young Justice, Doom Patrol, and more — on Google Play and Apple App Store.