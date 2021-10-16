Black Adam: First Look at Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman Costume

Hawkman is finally headed to the big screen. Today, as part of a teaser released during DC FanDome 2021, fans got the first official look at the costme for Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman in the upcoming Warner Bros. picture Black Adam. Hodge, who is known for his work in The Invisible Man and Underground, will be sharing the screen alongside Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), who will be portraying the titular character, as well as Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Voyagers) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. The film will be directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collet-Serra.

Initially debuting in Flash Comics #1 in the 1940s, Carter Hall/Hawkman arguably has one of the most baffling DC Comics histories yet, with certain continuities establishing him as either the reincarnation of Khufu, an ancient Egyptian prince, or Katar Hol, an alien police officer from Thanagar. Regardless of wherever they go with his canon in Black Adam, his appearance in the film will certainly delight fans either way. Hawkman was previously portrayed by Bill Nuckols in the 1979 Legend of the Superheroes TV special, Michael Shanks in Smallville, and Falk Hentschel on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. Black Adam will mark the character’s live-action theatrical debut.

“When [Dwayne] said, ‘Welcome to Black Adam,’ it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like,” Hodge said in a previous interview. “I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no…. So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief.”

“As a fan, a comic book fan, and a superhero fan, I love Hawkman’s nature. He’s an absolute warrior. He is a savage, and a savage for the best reason. He’s well-intentioned. But the thing that I love about him so much and that I connect to personally is his understanding and love of trying to get history right. It comes down to the cerebral part of it. He’s a professor, and because he lives so many lives, he understands; he was there. He is history. And when it comes to certain things in textbooks, he wants to get it right.”

Hawkman’s role in the film is expected to be as a member of the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that has been in DC Comics since the Golden Age, alongside Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. With rumors suggesting that the Justice Society of America could get its own spinoff in the event of Black Adam‘s success, this might not be the only time we see him suit up on the big screen.

