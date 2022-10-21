Black Adam Takes a Vicious Punch From Hawkman in New Promo

A new promo for Black Adam features a tantalizing fight between the antihero and Justice Society member Hawkman. Fans have gotten to see more and more of the JSA in scenes from Black Adam, particularly in the last trailer. It appears that Amanda Waller is the one who recruits the Justice Society to bring in Black Adam, who has awakened after being incapacitated for thousands of years. Aldis Hodge plays the winged Thanagarian Hawkman, the brute of the Justice Society. While Black Adam has gotten the upper hand in the majority of their matchup, the newest Black Adam promo shows Hawkman delivering a massive punch that sends Dwayne Johnson flailing from the impact.

The 30-second promo begins quickly, as Hawkman soars in to punch Black Adam across the face, sending the latter crashing into a building. Hawkman and Doctor Fate tell Black Adam they want to negotiate his peaceful surrender, to which Black Adam replies, "I'm not peaceful. Nor do I surrender."

Other new scenes are shown, including the primary villain of Black Adam, Sabbac, Sarah Shahi's Isis, and more. We also see Black Adam performing a thunderclap that sends an army of soldiers fleeing. Finally, we end things with this phrase from Black Adam: "There's no one on this planet that can stop me."

Dwayne Johnson also shared a new poster for Black Adam today. "The time for heroes is over," says the poster, which features Black Adam on his large, stone throne. It's a recurring motif for the movie, and presumably plays up how Black Adam's power will shift the world of the DC Films' shared continuity before too long.

During a press event where the studio unveiled the new trailer for the film, those in attendance got the chance to ask the Black Adam stars questions, where one asked the Hawkman actor how he was going to play the role differently.

"I mean, because there is a lot of history to figure out where to start with this character, and for me and for what we did, talking to Jaume about what the direction on the narrative was, it really came down to what we know and love as fans" Hodge said. "But then also, how it works and to where we find them with Black Adam in this space, I can't give away the cookies and the detail. Everybody got a recorder, so I ain't going to say nothing. I'm going to just say, where we start is, it's a great place for people who know and love what this is. But also, who are looking to discover when it comes to the Justice Society, when it comes to what we are, and how we're moving, and how we live in this world with Black Adam."

He added, "So if you're a fan, you're going to get what you want. You're going to get what you need. If you're not a fan, if you don't know anything about this, you're going to get everything you need to know to learn about what this is, and you're going to become a fan. So for me, they started this character and this team in the exact right spot for making this whole thing just take off."

Black Adam arrives in theaters on October 21st.