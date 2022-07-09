Black Adam Set Report Details Hawkman's Ship

✖

Filming on DC's Black Adam movie is well underway, and fans are relishing in every bit of new information tied to the upcoming blockbuster. In addition to finally bringing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on Black Adam to the big screen, the film is expected to factor in a number of additional characters from the DC universe, including Carter Hall/Hawkman (Aldis Hodge). While we have yet to get a look at Hodge in costume for the upcoming film, a handful of behind-the-scenes photos have hinted at how the project will be approaching his ancient alien world of Thanagar. A new report from Murphy's Multiverse provides an alleged description of what Hawkman's alien ship will look like in the movie.

"It’s awesome," the account reads. "It’s sleek… has this curved look to it… a raised circular sitting area in the back and a big set of long red lights that curve from the back up across the ceiling. There’s a medical bay nook (Reclined bed with instruments around it) And something that looks like a bar with glass chairs. Hawkman symbol in gold on the floor in the center. Also one of the hallways has a Hawkman logo in red glowing at the end of it. Pretty cool.”

This does line up with some of the set photos showing the practical Hawkman ship being built, although fans will just have to wait and see exactly how much it factors into the film itself. Either way, fans of Hawkman's complicated comics lore will surely find something to love about the update.

Joining Johnson and Hodge in the film are Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word) as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"When [Dwayne] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like," Hodge said in a previous interview. "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

"As a fan, a comic book fan, and a superhero fan, I love Hawkman’s nature. He’s an absolute warrior. He is a savage, and a savage for the best reason. He’s well-intentioned. But the thing that I love about him so much and that I connect to personally is his understanding and love of trying to get history right. It comes down to the cerebral part of it. He’s a professor, and because he lives so many lives, he understands; he was there. He is history. And when it comes to certain things in textbooks, he wants to get it right."

Are you excited to see Hawkman appear in Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.