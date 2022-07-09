Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Says Preparation for Role Is Unlike Anything in His "Entire Career"

✖

Dwayne Johnson is training like never before for his upcoming DC Comics role in Black Adam. Even the Rock has to go extra hard at the gym if he's going to upset the balance of power in the DC Extended Universe. Production on the film featuring Johnson as the antihero who is Shazam's rival began in April. Johnson took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in the gym after a late-night workout session. It's all part of going the extra mile to bring his superpowered character to life in his shirtless "Champion shots" on the big screen for his DC Extended Universe movie debut.

"Big week for #BlackAdam shooting my “champion” scenes with my shirt off and showing my body," Johnson writes on Instagram. "Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career. Manipulating water, sodium, cardio but also having to push and pull real iron to have dense, dry, detailed muscle. It’s a real science that takes months and months to dial it all in with my strength & conditioning coach @daverienzi who keeps a very watchful eye, constantly fine tuning our strategy daily.

"As many of you know, the intense (and exciting) comic mythology of Teth Adam - he becomes the immortal “champion” by the Gods. Blessed with the powers of Superman and dangerous magic from the wizards.Then his rage turns his soul dark, forever becoming Black Adam. Big week, grateful for the grind & support - here we go."

Johnson previously posted a photo of a midnight meal he ate as part of this training. It's all leading up to those shirtless champion shots.

"At midnight, I know it doesn’t look like much but this diet is a real science," he wrote. "Have a big scene this week for #BlackAdam that requires my shirt off. As many of you know, in the comic mythology - in the beginning, Teth Adam was blessed by the God’s as 'The Champion' (before his rage turned his soul black). Training hard, dieting down while pulling all sodium and every ounce of water and food is measured."

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Black Adam from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. In addition to Johnson's Black Adam, the film will introduce DC's original superhero team, the Justice Society of America. The cast also includes Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Black Adam opens on July 29th, 2022.