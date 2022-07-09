Black Adam: The Rock Says Filming Begins Next Week

✖

The Black Adam movie is finally set to begin production next week. The film has been promised for more than half of a decade as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was cast for the role back in 2014, originally slated to appear in the first Shazam! movie. Later, changes to the stories called for Black Adam's story to be told in its own film which has been assembling an all-star cast and is currently scheduled to be released in July of 2022. Johnson confirmed the film will begin production next week when sharing a photo on his Instagram page, displaying how massive he has gotten to play the part.

Last month, ComicBook.com confirmed Black Adam would begin production in Georgia in April. "We're getting started soon, you know actually, we begin filming in April, we'll be in Georgia, home away from home," Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia talked told ComicBook.com while discussing the many projects in development in Seven Bucks Productions where he serves as President of Production. The Seven Bucks banner has worked in Georgia previously, on titles like Baywatch and the upcoming Jungle Cruise. "We're really excited man, we have everything is ramped up, we're so fired up for this."

Under the direction of Jean Collet-Serra, Black Adam stars Johnson with Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Marwin Kenzari, and Quintessa Swindell. The film is written by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, and Adam Sztykiel, expected to dive into the origins of Teth-Adam as they will be seen in the DCEU.

"Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain," Johnson told ComicBook.com over the summer of 2019. "Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or he might not."

"You're going to meet a character who's going through a journey," Garcia said in 2019. "We know the root of, obviously, Black Adam. He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an anti-hero. The anti-hero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there's been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who he does have a moral compass, as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them. And he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we're very aware of."

Black Adam hits theaters on July 29, 2022.