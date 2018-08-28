Black Adam Won’t Be a Boy Scout Superhero, According to Producer

Yes, Black Adam is still headed to theaters with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson playing the DC Comics characters. No, he’s not going to be very nice.

Producer Hiram Garcia spoke to Collider and offered an update on the status of the Black Adam movie, confirming that it is indeed still in the works.

“Black Adam is definitely happening,” Hirma said. “We’re actually very deep into a script on it right now, which is coming along really well. I’m really excited with the story we’ve crafted. Look, I’ve always been a huge comic book fan. I’ve always had this dream, I’ve always wanted to—You know, you kind of have like these goals of like, ‘One day I’d love to be able to do this and this,’ and making a superhero movie was definitely always one of my dreams. For the longest time, you know you kind of have this living superhero in Dwayne Johnson, so I was always trying to figure out what’s the perfect character that will kind of fit him and his look and his build and his kind of edge and the attitude he’s got.”

“So where we are now with Black Adam is we just got our latest script [from Adam Sztykiel]. We’re doing some revisions on it. We’re extremely excited about it, the studio’s very excited about it. And I’m telling you man, as a comic book fan, when this thing comes out, it is going to be amazing. This is the fanboy in me talking to you, it’s going to deliver on the goods of everything you’d want to see Black Adam do, he’s going to be doing in this film,” Hirma added.

Hiram also said Black Adam will be every bit the standoffish and brutal character that DC Comics fan know when he makes his big screen debut.

“Especially when he’s not a boy scout. Especially when he’s got edge to him,” Hiram said. “Like, he’s not the boy scout superhero, he’s the guy that’s like, okay, you cross him? Well, I rip your head off, and then I move on to the next guy.”

Hiram also explained why Johnson is the perfect actor to bring Black Adam to life.

“Black Adam just made kind of great sense,” Hiram said. “It was this kind of really cool antihero, kicks ass, who believes in basically exacting justice in his way with a fascinating backstory, the history he has with regards to having been a former slave and freeing his people and then getting his abilities and what happened from there. So I pitched that to Dwayne early on, and he loved the idea, and we’ve just kind of kept it in the back of our mind. We had a great conversation with Warner Brothers one time years ago, and we all settled on this was our character.”

The Black Adam movie still does not have a release date, but his nemesis Shazam will debut in his own movie on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.