Black Adam Producer Confirms Jungle Cruise Director for the Rock’s Superhero Movie

After years of fans waiting for the DC Comics super villain to debut on the big screen, it looks like the debut of Black Adam will finally be coming soon. Despite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teasing the film over the last few years, there has been little traction outside of cursory mentions during the press run up to the premiere of Shazam!

But all that changed this afternoon when Jaume Collet-Serra was confirmed to be directing Black Adam, re-teaming with the Rock after the two united for Jungle Cruise based on the ride at Disneyland. Now producer Hiram Garcia is taking to social media to praise the newest DC Comics director, confirming his inclusion on the film’s production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I get questions about our #BlackAdam movie daily. Just wait till you see what we’ve been developing! Thrilled to have #JaumeColletSerra back and big thanks to ⁦@krolljvar⁩ for running this exclusive. ⁦@SevenBucksProd⁩ ⁦@TheRock⁩ https://t.co/kYlPkKjMoL — Hiram Garcia (@hhgarcia41) June 7, 2019

With Collet-Serra confirmed to be directing the film, it looks like the Rock can shift his focus to finally bringing the entire package together with a collaborator he seems to trust.

The actor has been passionate about this character ever since he chose the villain over playing Shazam himself, causing the franchise to be split between the two characters. The Rock recently took to social media to tease at filming taking place in the next year.

“For those who know the comic books and who know the mythology of Shazam, Shazam is connected to Black Adam,” Johnson explained in a video posted on his personal Instagram page.”Black Adam is an antihero or villain, who I can not wait to play. I’ve been developing this, and it’s been with me in my DNA, for over ten years now. We should start shooting that in about a year. I’m very excited about that…”I can’t wait to play Black Adam, because they’re all getting their asses kicked when I play Black Adam. That day of reckoning is coming for everyone.”

Black Adam does not currently have a release date.