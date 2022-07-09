Black Adam Producer Reveals Movie Status After Dwayne Johnson Wraps Filming

✖

With The Suicide Squad a few weeks from hitting theaters and a number of other films in the pipeline, the next year will be a good time to be a fan of DC Comics movies. Among the blockbusters in the near future is Black Adam, the long-awaited debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on the titular antihero. With Johnson confirming in a recent social media post that he's wrapped production on the film, fans have been curious for any kind of update — and according to executive producer Dany Garcia, the film isn't entirely done shooting yet. As she recently revealed to Variety during the red carpet premiere of Jungle Cruise, there are still a few more weeks of filming, and there will be "a lot of really good things" coming out of that.

"We haven’t wrapped yet, so we still have a few more weeks," Garcia explained. "[Dwayne] wrapped, so that’s kind of a wrap. Black Adam wrapped. But we’ve got a lot of really good things going on that, actually, will continue in LA."

Joining Johnson in Black Adam are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"It’s a big deal for a lot of reasons," Shahi explained in a recent interview. "I’m getting the chance to work with Dwayne, who happens to be one of the kindest humans ever. And it’s admirable to watch him be the businessman and the actor that he is. He treats everybody on set so well. When he speaks to you, it’s like you’re the only person in the room. Everyone should take a lesson from his book because he’s quite remarkable to witness and to be on set with. He’s the real deal, through and through."

"So not only is it cool for that, but I’m Middle Eastern; I’m Persian," Shai continued. "And there’s not a lot of Middle Eastern representation out there, so being in a movie like this really helps make a statement for my culture and where I come from. There are other Middle Eastern actors that I know who are either getting cast in terrorist roles or they’re really being stereotyped by how they look. So I’m hoping that, on some level, Black Adam will help break open that stereotype. And hopefully, Hollywood will become more colorblind in a way, and will open itself up to more Middle Eastern actors and storylines. And on top of that, this is the first thing I’ve been a part of that my kids can actually watch. So that’s nice."

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.