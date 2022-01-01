Black Adam Producer Wants to Make Kingdom Come Movie

In July of 2022, audiences are set to be treated to a whole new corner of the DC Films universe, when Black Adam makes its debut in theaters. The blockbuster film will finally bring to life Dwayne Johnson’s take on the DC antihero, alongside a number of heroes from the Justice Society of America. While we’re still several months away from the film’s interpretation of the decades of DC Comics mythos, the cast and crew of Black Adam have shared their excitement about playing in that space — including producer Hiram Garcia. In a recent interview with Collider, Garcia spoke about what his and the Seven Bucks company’s dream project would be, and revealed that it would actually be an adaptation of Kingdom Come, the iconic DC miniseries created by Mark Waid and Alex Ross.

“Look, I think the dream project that’s something we’ve always spoken about at Seven Bucks, we would love to make someday, which is a tougher ambition due to, obviously, IP and rules and so forth, but always been obsessed with Kingdom Come, the Mark Waid/Alex Ross joint that those guys did,” Garcia explained. “I think that storyline was always so compelling. We’ve always envisioned it as kind of an epic, multi-film saga. I think that’s something we’ve always dreamed of being able to do. If there was ever a dream project, and not trying to start a fire where it’s like we’re gunning after that, because it’s just pie in the sky, you’d love to be able to tell the story, and I always admired that story of the juxtaposition of old-school heroes versus new-school heroes and how they clash and a world so divided in terms of how they view what is justice now and what was it and what should it be. It’s always just always something very compelling in the big, cataclysmic mash-up of old versus new. That’s something that, look, in a perfect world, we could do it, would love to do it.”

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

“We’re just so excited for you and the fans to see the film, because this cast and crew worked exceptionally hard to just make this film feel fresh, and really introduce a new group of incredible characters to the world,” Garcia explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. “All while making sure we unleash Black Adam on the DC Universe in a big way. This guy is an absolute force of nature. A force of nature that dishes out justice the way he wants. Unfortunately not many people walk away from the kind of justice he delivers. We mean it when we say the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change. When Black Adam arrives, everything’s going to change.”

Black Adam is set to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.