Black Adam Release Date Revealed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

We’ve been waiting patiently for Dwayne Johnson‘s big debut in the DC Universe, and now we finally know when it is going to happen. The Rock took to social media to reveal that the long-awaited Black Adam will premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021. The announcement was accompanied by the first reveal of the Rock as the villain, showing off a brand new poster that’s the result of a collaboration between DC Comics legend Jim Lee and fan art favorite Boss Logic.

Johnson previously teased details about the movie, promising that it would feature the character’s journey that begins with Teth Adam as a villain before being imbued with the Power of Shazam.

“Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain,” Johnson told ComicBook.com. “Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or we might not.”

In his big reveal on Instagram, Johnson teased that fans will get a powerful anti-hero who lives by his own code of justice.

“BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line,” Johnson said. “He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Producer Hiram Garcia spoke with ComicBook earlier this year and explained that they’re cultivating a complex figure with Black Adam.

“You’re going to meet is you’re going to meet a character who’s going through a journey,” Garcia explained. “He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there’s been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who, he does have a moral compass, as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them and he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So, I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we’re very aware of.”

The Rock will collaborate with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra, and the film is scheduled to begin production in July 2020.

Black Adam is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021.