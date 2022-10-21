Black Adam: New Look at The Rock, Hawkman and More Released





Black Adam has revealed a new look at The Rock, Hawkman and more of the Justice Society of America. Vanity Fair captured some more images of Dwayne Johnson ahead of the big movie's premiere. All these artsy greyscale pictures are only increasing the hype to finally see the Justice Society realized faithfully on-screen. The outlet's tweet also stirs that Superman pot even more. San Diego Comic-Con was believed to be the moment when Henry Cavill will stroll back onto stage as The Man of Steel alongside Johnson, but that was not to be. Instead, people are hoping that a post-credits scene will help set up their eventual struggle in a future film.

In a Q+A period for the movie in San Diego, someone asked The Rock about locking horns with Superman at some point. As you would expect, he is ready to throw down with The Man of Tomorrow whenever DC and Warner Bros. are ready to approach that story. Check out what he said down below.

"Don't threaten me with a good time 'cause I'm gonna answer that question," Johnson chuckled. "Well, I will say, as you guys know, because we're all in deep with this mythology and it's been the age-old question of who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman. Pound for pound, they're pretty close. I guess it probably all depends on who's playing Superman. I will just say that." He said before laughing again, "I'll leave it at that."

In a previous interview with reporters at a trailer release event, the WWE Superstar explained how much he was looking forward to this project. "He has the ability to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe and then, coupled with that, it was the opportunity to take [Justice Society of America], who pre-dated Justice League, and, again, these awesome interesting characters, as well," the star explained. "We have the resources, we have the material, we have the IP. We, collectively, can get a hold of it and really take good ownership of it and present it to the world. Years later, here we all are, you guys saw the first trailer."

"In our mind, it's all part of a shared universe," producer Hiram Garcia told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "All these guys exist together. We're just focused on telling this story, on telling Black Adam and [Justice Society of America]. But the way we view it and our ambitions for the universe is this is all shared. And I think you start to feel the ripples of these guys in the universe."

How excited are you for Black Adam? Let us know down in the comments!