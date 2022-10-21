The Rock Addresses Who Wins in a Fight Between Black Adam and Superman at Comic-Con 2022

The Warner Bros. panel took place at San Diego Comic-Con today and featured news about Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock showed up for the panel in his full Black Adam costume and shared a new trailer for the highly-anticipated DC film. The actor also answered some fan questions, including the classic one about Superman VS. Black Adam. Johnson has been very vocal about wanting a showdown with Superman in the past, but he gave a very diplomatic answer during the event.

"Don't threaten me with a good time 'cause I'm gonna answer that question," Johnson joked. "Well, I will say, as you guys know, because we're all in deep with this mythology and it's been the age-old question of who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman. Pound for pound, they're pretty close. I guess it probably all depends on who's playing Superman. I will just say that." He added with a laugh, "I'll leave it at that." ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis took a video of Johnson's answer, which you can watch in the tweet below:

Speaking of Superman, DC fans were disappointed that Henry Cavill did not show up to the event with news of a return. Based on Johnson's answer to the question, it sounds like Cavill could be done with the role, but there's been no official word either way. If you were hoping for a showdown between Black Adam and Superman in Black Adam, director Jaume Collet-Serra recently confirmed the Man of Steel won't be appearing in the new film.

"Our movie is an original story," Collet-Serra explained (via Deadline) when asked if Superman or Shazam would be appearing in Black Adam. "By the time the movie ends, he doesn't know who Shazam or Superman is." The director added, "He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about."

In addition to The Rock, Black Adam will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.